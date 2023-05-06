Person found fatally shot between 2 homes in Homestead

A person is dead after a late-night shooting in Homestead.

According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 100 block of E. 17th Street at around 11:27 p.m. Friday.

Police said a male victim was found shot in the chest between two homes.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

