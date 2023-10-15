Person found fatally shot inside car in Little Italy
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a fatal shooting in Little Italy Sunday morning.
A male victim whose age was not immediately known was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 700 block of South Loomis Street at about 2:40 a.m.
Police say he was shot in the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
A witness told responding officers that he saw four offenders running after they shot towards the vehicle.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.