Person found fatally shot on Ohio Statehouse lawn; Troopers investigating

One person is dead after police found them shot on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse Sunday night.

Officers from the Columbus Division of Police responded to the statehouse just after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Police found the victim outside of the Statehouse. WBNS reports that officers attempted to resuscitate the victim, but were unable to. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witness reported seeing three people shoot the victim and then run off.

The shooting is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.