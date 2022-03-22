Person found with several gunshot wounds at Jonathan and Bethel streets Saturday morning

Police say an individual was found with several gunshot wounds early Saturday morning at Jonathan and Bethel streets in Hagerstown.

City police department officers responded to the intersection about 1:34 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the department.

They found the wounded person when they arrived, the release said. The individual was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment.

No additional information was released about the victim, police said.

It is believed the shooting was an isolated incident and that the victim was targeted by the assailant, the release said.

The suspect was described as being a Black male wearing a blue track suit, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Ackerman at jackerman@hagerstownpd.org or crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.

It was the second shooting within two days in the city.

Dale Street shooting: Victim of Hagerstown drive-by shooting has died

More: Hagerstown Police seek man in video in apparent targeted shooting that grazed victim

More: 95-year-old Hagerstown woman injured, about $10,000 cash taken in home-invasion robbery

Jermaine Reed II, 27, of Hagerstown, died Thursday night at Meritus Medical Center following a report of a gunshot victim in the area of Dale and Alexander streets about 4 p.m. that day, police said.

Police found Reed with more than two gunshot wounds.

Reed didn't live in the immediate area in which he was shot. Police believe he was visiting a friend or acquaintance who lived in the area when he was hit in a drive-by shooting.

Police previously reported that a vehicle and a house also were struck by gunfire.

Three men have been charged in that incident.

Kevin Dwayne Nunn, 27, of Walkersville; Bradley Nathan Walker, 23, of Clear Spring; and Berquan Howard Carroll, 23, of Hagerstown; are each charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment from a car and firearms offenses, charging documents show.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown police investigating Saturday shooting on Jonathan Street