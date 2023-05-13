Person found shot in Charlotte early Saturday has died, police say. No word on suspect

A person shot in Charlotte early Saturday died at a hospital, police said.

Police said they found the person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Remount Road after responding to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon about 1:15 a.m. On Twitter, Medic said the person had life-threatening injuries at the scene.

Police haven’t released the name and age of the person who was shot, identifying him only as a male.

Officers were investigating outside an Exxon station in the block, WBTV reported.

Officers asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

