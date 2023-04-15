Person found shot on Charlotte street has life-threatening injuries, police say

A person shot in Charlotte early Saturday was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Responding to a report of a shooting, officers found the person with a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Key Street, just before 1:30 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release. MEDIC took the person to a hospital, police said.

Key Street is off Glenwood Drive near Interstate 85 in west Charlotte.

Police said the person is a male but didn’t release his name or age. CMPD also hasn’t said if officers know what led to the shooting or if they have a suspect.

CMPD asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.