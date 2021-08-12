Person found shot to death in crashed vehicle on I-77 near Huntersville, police say

Toll lanes on Interstate 77 South were blocked for hours Thursday morning as Cornelius police investigated the death of a driver they said was found with gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle.

A N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper approached a black Jeep that appeared to have been traveling southbound on I-77 around the 26.4 mile marker, near the Sam Furr Road exit, at 6:34 a.m., Trooper Ray Pierce told the Observer.

The responding trooper first thought it was a stranded motorist, Pierce said. But upon further inspection, he noticed some damage down the left side of the vehicle and found the driver unresponsive.

Medic pronounced the driver dead at the scene, Pierce said. The driver didn’t die from the vehicle collision because the Jeep only had minor damage, Pierce said.

NCSHP filed a collision report, but Pierce said they called Cornelius police to conduct a death investigation because of “what was in the car.”

“The collision is not what killed this gentlemen,” Pierce said. “There were some other outside factors that basically caused his death.”

The highway reopened at around 11 a.m., according to Cornelius police.

**ACTIVE INVESTIGATION**

Cornelius Police Department is on scene with a victim who was found in a vehicle in the I-77 southbound toll lane with a gunshot wound. This is still an active investigation. The interstate is now open. — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) August 12, 2021

The driver’s identity hasn’t been released and police say this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.