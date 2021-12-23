Person found shot to death inside an apartment in University area, police say

A person was found shot to death in a northeast Charlotte apartment Thursday morning, police said.

Around 6 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to the 1600 block of Deergreen Lane, near UNC Charlotte, for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound inside the apartment, police said. The person was pronounced dead on scene, according to Medic.

This shooting brings Charlotte’s homicide count to 96 this year, according to CMPD data.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a homicide detective. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.