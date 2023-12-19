Person found shot to death in Pompano Beach, deputies say

One person was killed in a shooting in Pompano Beach Monday evening, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 600 block of Northwest Second Terrace about an “injured person” at around 7 p.m. and found the individual with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release additional information. Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.