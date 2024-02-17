Person found shot to death at Redondo Beach Pier

Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death at the Redondo Beach Pier parking structure Friday.

Police responded to the structure located at 100 West Torrance Boulevard at around 6:10 a.m.

A public works employee had spotted the unconscious victim lying on a stairwell inside the parking lot.

Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect was located in the area and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Neither the victim’s identity nor gender was released pending an investigation by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Police believe the victim may have been homeless.

Riverside County suspects steal over $2.3 million from USPS

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redondo Beach Police tip line by texting 310-339-2362 or provide tips anonymously to crimetips@redondo.org

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.