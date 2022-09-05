Person found shot to death in Tacoma intersection. Homicide investigation is underway

A person was found shot dead in a Tacoma intersection Monday morning, and police have launched a homicide investigation.

A Tacoma Fire Department crew spotted the person’s body at 5:13 a.m. at East 72nd and I streets, police reported on Twitter. Firefighters provided aid and called for police.

The person, who was male, was declared dead at the scene, and detectives and evidence technicians were dispatched to investigate. No other information was immediately available about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

Traffic in the area was blocked off.

It was the second homicide in the city in two days.

A woman with a gunshot wound to the head was found early Sunday morning in the 3700 block of South Cedar Street, a few blocks west of police headquarters.

There have been at least 34 homicides in Tacoma this year.