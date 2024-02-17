Person found shot in the head in Eufaula, investigation underway

EUFUALA, Ala (WDHN) — A murder investigation is underway in Barbour County.

In a release, Eufaula Police Chief Danny Christ says at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, officers discovered someone dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the 2000 Block of Fox Ridge Road.

The investigation is still in its early stages and Chief Christ says his department is still gathering evidence.

Stay with WDHN for updates.

