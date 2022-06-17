Person found shot at IHOP restaurant in DeBary

Volusia County Deputies said a person was found shot at an IHOP restaurant in DeBary Friday evening.

Officers said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Dirksen Drive.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, and police were unable to confirm the injuries of the gunshot victim.

Volusia County deputies said no suspect is in custody at this time.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will have continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

