Person found shot inside car in Pittsburgh’s North Side

A person was found shot in the head inside of a car in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 600 block of Chautauqua Street just before 1:15 p.m. for reports of a male found unresponsive inside of a car.

Police said the victim was shot in the head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

