Person found shot near Cordelia Park, homicide investigation underway, CMPD says

A person found with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead in the 2100 block of North Davidson Street on Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

That’s in northeast Charlotte near East 24th Street and Cordelia Park.

Just after 8 a.m., police responded to a call to assist MEDIC at the scene, according to a CMPD news release.

Officers combed an area near a greenway, WSOC reported. The site is near the Villa Heights community, according to the station.

Police didn’t immediately say where the person was found in the block. CMPD also hasn’t released the person’s name or said if they know what prompted the shooting or if they have a suspect.

CMPD urged anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.