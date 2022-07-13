Person found shot near downtown Orlando

Police responded to Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood Wednesday morning after reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the area of Randall Street and Lee Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

READ: Search continues for man possibly killed by son, 18, who shot at deputies, crashed into synagogue

There, they located someone who had been shot.

Police did not give many details, but said that person was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators also said they aren’t sure what led up to the shooting and have not been able to pinpoint the specific location where it happened.

READ: Family’s Florida vacation ends with 2 dead, 2 injured in apparent murder-suicide

Nearby, along Jernigan Avenue near South Street, a Channel 9 crew saw several Orlando police units and crime scene tape surrounding a car with bullet holes.

See a map of the scene below:

Orlando Police Department said detectives are investigating the case.

READ: Teachers are leaving the profession before the upcoming school year. Here’s why

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.