Person found stabbed in chest at Santa Monica Beach; police make arrest

Santa Monica State Beach, shown June 12, was the site of a stabbing Monday, police say. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

One person was arrested in a stabbing near the beach in Santa Monica on Monday afternoon that left another individual hospitalized.

Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 2000 block of the beach at 2:07 p.m. after a 911 call about a possible assault.

A person was found near beach restrooms with at least one stab wound to the chest, authorities said. The victim was given first aid and transported in unknown condition to a local hospital for further treatment.

No details were given about the suspect, but police said there was an arrest made in connection with the stabbing.

No additional details were immediately available.

Read more: Malibu lifeguard cracks open suspiciously heavy barrel, finds a body

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.