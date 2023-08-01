Person found stabbed in chest at Santa Monica Beach; police make arrest

Jeremy Childs
Santa Monica, CA - The ocean glitters off of Santa Monica Beach on Monday, June 12, 2023. The ocean water around the Santa Monica Pier is said to be among the most polluted in California, according to the latest report from Heal The Bay. Monday, June 12, 2023 in Santa Monica, CA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Santa Monica State Beach, shown June 12, was the site of a stabbing Monday, police say. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

One person was arrested in a stabbing near the beach in Santa Monica on Monday afternoon that left another individual hospitalized.

Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 2000 block of the beach at 2:07 p.m. after a 911 call about a possible assault.

A person was found near beach restrooms with at least one stab wound to the chest, authorities said. The victim was given first aid and transported in unknown condition to a local hospital for further treatment.

No details were given about the suspect, but police said there was an arrest made in connection with the stabbing.

No additional details were immediately available.

