Person gets out of car on San Francisco highway, hit by van

(KRON) — A Honda CR-V crashed into sand barrels Saturday night on northbound I-280 near the US-101 southbound connector ramp, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The crash happened around 7:40 p.m., and a person exited the SUV.

A white van, which was trying to avoid the debris from the sand barrels crash, struck the Honda and the person who was on foot on the highway, CHP said. The victim was taken to the hospital with “major injuries.”

As of 10 p.m., the connector ramp from the crash scene remains closed. Caltrans is cleaning up the debris from the sand barrels.

(Map courtesy of 511)

Travelers in the area were told to expect delays. It is unknown if the crash was weather-related as rain poured across the Bay Area on Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.