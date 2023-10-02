Person groped in UNC dorm stairwell, the school says. What to know about the incident.

UNC Police alerted students and staff to a sexual assault on campus Sunday evening.

An Alert Carolina said an instance of groping occurred around 6:10 p.m. in McClinton Residence Hall.

However, the Alert Carolina about the incident was not sent to students and staff until 10:41 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The News & Observer has reached out to the police department to find out why there was a delay in the alert.

Police said the suspect is a male between 18-22 years old with short curly hair wearing sweatpants and a muted green shirt.

According to the alert, he allegedly followed the victim into the stairwell at McClinton before groping them and exiting through the lobby staircase.

Under North Carolina law, cases of groping are often classified as sexual battery. Sexual battery involves unwanted touching by another individual for the purposes of sexual arousal, sexual gratification or sexual abuse.

Three rapes have been reported to UNC Police this semester, according to the police blotter. There has also been one instance of indecent exposure reported this school year.

Police have not yet made an arrest in Sunday’s case.

