Person with gunshot wound found dead at Tampa credit union branch, police say
Police are investigating after a person with a gunshot wound was found dead Friday morning at a credit union branch in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood.
The person was discovered at the Suncoast Credit Union branch at 1920 E Hillsborough Ave., a Tampa police spokesperson said. The person had a gunshot wound to the upper body, the spokesperson said.
No other details were immediately available.
