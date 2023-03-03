Person with gunshot wound found dead at Tampa credit union branch, police say

Police are investigating after a person with a gunshot wound was found dead Friday morning at a credit union branch in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood.

The person was discovered at the Suncoast Credit Union branch at 1920 E Hillsborough Ave., a Tampa police spokesperson said. The person had a gunshot wound to the upper body, the spokesperson said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.