This Person Had Their Rental Car Seized By Cops, And Avis Made It Worse

I can’t think of much worse than booking a rental car on a vacation and coming outside to see it gone without a trace. Where do you go? What do you do? You probably had some important stuff in there. You’re in an unfamiliar town with only rideshares to get around. That’s nightmare fuel. One person apparently had that exact thing happen to them when their Avis rental car was seized by police on account of an incorrect stolen vehicle report.

It’s possible nobody will ever get to the bottom of the story—and according to The New York Times report, Avis just straight up lied about it anyway—but allegedly a previous renter reported their rental car stolen, then must have found it parked on a different street and returned it as if nothing happened. When the rental car agency rented the car to another client shortly thereafter, it was never taken off the stolen car list, and when police tracked down the license plate, they hauled it back to the impound lot.

Rental cars are supposed to take some of the stress away from your trip. You just show up at the airport and there’s a car there waiting for you. But if you can’t rely on that car to be there when you get up the next morning, what’s the actual value?

