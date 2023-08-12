Person hit, killed by vehicle in Belmont, police say

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Belmont Friday night, according to police.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near the Taco Bell along Wilkinson Boulevard.

According to police, the person was Jodi Knight of Belmont.

Witnesses said Knight was crossing the road while Highway 74 was active.

A vehicle swerved to avoid hitting her, but another vehicle was not able to do so in time.

#BREAKING Belmont Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Wilkinson Blvd near Park Street in Belmont. @wsoctv — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) August 12, 2023

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Belmont Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with additional information should contact Sergeant Cody Willett with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 killed in road rage shooting by Boone Bojangles, police chief says)