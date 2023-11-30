Person hospitalized after becoming trapped under car in North Reading

A person was rushed to the hospital after police say they became trapped under a car Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a “motor vehicle incident” around 7:48 p.m. near the corner of Fieldcrest and Hollywood Terraces found a person stuck underneath a vehicle, according to North Reading Police.

Firefighters used airbags to lift the car off the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not give any details as to why the victim became trapped under the car.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Reading Fire and Police Departments. They are being assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

North Reading Police, Fire Departments Respond to Motor Vehicle Incident https://t.co/Aov2WPPtJw pic.twitter.com/leZbzRRYQd — North Reading Police (@NorthReadingPD) November 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

