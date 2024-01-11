1 hospitalized after shooting at northwest Charlotte home

A person has been hospitalized after a shooting at a northwest Charlotte home Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 8:15 a.m. on Gum Branch Road near Mount Holly Road and Interstate 485.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police haven’t said who that victim is.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police were at the home for more than two hours while they investigated. Neighbors described seeing a teenager who lives at the home being taken away by police in handcuffs. Police haven’t confirmed that.

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty there have been problems along that stretch of Gum Branch Road and their concern for the teenagers who live at the home.

