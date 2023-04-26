Person hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they responded to 34 Oldsfield Road in Dorchester just after 8:00 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No word on if police have a suspect in the stabbing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW