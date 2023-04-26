Person hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Dorchester
Boston police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said they responded to 34 Oldsfield Road in Dorchester just after 8:00 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
No word on if police have a suspect in the stabbing.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
