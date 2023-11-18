Person hospitalized after stabbing in Malden, police say

Authorities are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed Friday night.

Officers responding to the Lincoln Commons just before 7 p.m. for a report of an assault found a victim who sustained a stab wound, according to Malden Police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

“There’s been some nefarious actors hanging out here,” one local resident, who helped the victim, said. “It’s a kids park and I’ve just never seen such nefarious actors lurking in the dark.”

Several other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to assist.

There were no reports of any arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW