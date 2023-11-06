Person hospitalized after stabbing outside Allston school

Authorities are investigating after an alleged stabbing outside an Allston school on Monday afternoon.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of the Jackson Mann School around 3:18 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Officers located a victim who had sustained stab wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains active.

No further information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW