Person hospitalized after stabbing at South Bay movie theatre

One person was hospitalized after a stabbing at the AMC at South Bay.

According to Boston Police, around 11:38 p.m., on Saturday, officers responded to the area of 25 District Avenue, for a report of a person stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no arrests and the investigation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

