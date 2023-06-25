Person hospitalized after stabbing at South Bay movie theatre
One person was hospitalized after a stabbing at the AMC at South Bay.
According to Boston Police, around 11:38 p.m., on Saturday, officers responded to the area of 25 District Avenue, for a report of a person stabbed.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no arrests and the investigation is on going.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW