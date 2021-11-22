Person hospitalized; suspect arrested after robbery on Lake Trail in Palm Beach

Palm Beach Police say one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a robbery involving a knife on the Lake Trail.

Spokesman Capt. Will Rothrock said the department received a report of "a robbery involving a subject with a knife," at about 10:20 a.m.

The suspected robber left the area "but was located by nearby officers and taken into custody within eight minutes," he said in an email. A 25-year-old man has been arrested in the incident.

There are no immediate safety concerns for the community and the investigation is ongoing, Rothrock said.

This is breaking story, please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Person hospitalized after after robbery on Lake Trail in Palm Beach