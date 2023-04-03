Person hurt when robbed of cash, valuables by 18-year-old and juveniles, SC cops say

A South Carolina teenager is in jail and three juveniles are also in custody following an armed robbery, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Mitchell Thomas Kirby, an 18-year-old Lake City resident, was charged with first-degree assault and battery as well as armed robbery with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

On March 22, Kirby was joined by three juveniles when they were armed with a handgun and robbed a person, according to the release.

The teens stole an undisclosed amount of cash, jewelry, and a phone, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was injured in the robbery, according to the release. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

Kirby was arrested March 28, court records show. He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and denied bond, according to the release.

The juveniles, whose names are not being made public because of their ages, were also taken into custody and are being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no word how Kirby and the minors were connected to the armed robbery.