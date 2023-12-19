Person hurt in shooting at Robinson Township apartment complex, police say

Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting at an apartment complex in Robinson Township.

Allegheny County dispatch officials say police, fire and medics were sent to the Pleasantview Place Apartments on Wingate Drive around 12:30 a.m.

The Allegheny County Police Department tells Channel 11 its homicide detectives responded to a request for assistance from Robinson police around 12:45 a.m. for a shooting investigation.

Dispatch officials say one person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw Kennedy Township, Robinson Township and the Allegheny Police Department around the apartment complex property. We saw police searching through brush and following a tow truck with a car on its bed away from the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

