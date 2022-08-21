Person hurt, woman detained in southeast Memphis shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A person was shot in a domestic violence incident Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Foster Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.

MPD has ruled this as a domestic violence incident.

A woman was detained at the scene, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

