Person hurt, woman detained in southeast Memphis shooting, police say

A person was shot in a domestic violence incident Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Foster Avenue.

At 2:03 pm, officers responded to the 1600 blk of Foster Ave regarding a shooting. Officers located and transported one victim non-critical to ROH. Preliminary info is that this is a Domestic Violence incident. One female suspect is detained. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/k5Eh7iB6qv — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 21, 2022

When officers arrived, they found one person shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.

MPD has ruled this as a domestic violence incident.

A woman was detained at the scene, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

