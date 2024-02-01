Person injured after crashing into Second Presbyterian Church on Indy's north side

One person was injured after crashing into a church on the north side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

The driver of a sedan crashed into the Second Presbyterian Church, located at 7700 North Meridian Street. They were transported to a hospital and were awake and breathing at the time, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The vehicle caught fire and was badly burned. It crashed into the building, near an entrance facing North Meridian Street. There appeared to be tire tracks in the lawn in front of the church.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, according to IMPD.

The Second Presbyterian Church of Indianapolis was formed in 1838. The church has been at its current location since it was constructed in 1959, according to the church’s website.

