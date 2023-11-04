Person injured in Hillyard shooting

Nov. 3—A man was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening Thursday night in the Hillyard Neighborhood.

Spokane police Lt. Jake Jensen said officers were dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. to the shooting at Regal Street and Wellesley Avenue. There, officers found him with an apparent bullet wound.

Demeatrik Rushing, a neighbor, said he was sitting on his back porch when he heard four gunshots and a person yell an expletive.

Rushing said he and his brother ran across the street to help the victim, who was lying in the street. Rushing's fiancée followed them.

He said they applied pressure to the victim's wound, which he said was on his lower leg. They also applied a tourniquet.

Several police cars, fire trucks and emergency medical services personnel responded, Rushing said.

Rushing, a mechanic and military veteran, said he believes the shots came from inside a silver Saturn because he saw one flash of the gun going off from the vehicle.

He said the car fled the scene west on Wellesley.

"I just wanted to make sure he was OK and that they weren't going to come back," Rushing said.

Jensen said no arrests were made and police did not have information about the suspect.

Rushing said the shooting was "pretty scary," especially because he has young children in his house. He said he hopes the victim is OK and that police catch the people responsible.