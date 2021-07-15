Person injured in New London home invasion

Jul. 15—NEW LONDON — One person was injured Wednesday night during a home invasion in New London.

Officers responded at 10:27 p.m. to a reported home invasion near the area of Connecticut Avenue and Broad Street, according to the New London Police Department.

Two people inside the residence told police that a man and woman had broken into their home. One of the residents was injured by the intruders and was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police did not release details of how the person was injured but said no weapons were involved. The other person in the home declined medical treatment, police said.

Police said the incident did not appear to be a random act.

The investigation was ongoing and no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

