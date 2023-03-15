Person injured in shooting inside Clearwater Beach surf shop

One person was injured in a shooting inside a surf shop on Clearwater Beach Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on the second floor of the Surf Style store at 311 S. Gulfview Blvd, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police said the shooting happened after a “physical confrontation” inside the store.

The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects in the shooting. Detectives released surveillance images of three people described as persons of interest in the investigation.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 727-562-4242.

No other information has been released.