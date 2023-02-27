Person injured in shooting involving Indiana State Police trooper on city's south side

One person was injured Monday morning in a shooting involving Indiana State Police.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on McFarland Boulevard near Southport Road.

The person was taken to the hospital in stable condition and no officers were injured, according to a tweet from Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

Investigators ask people to avoid the area.

The shooting comes days after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers shot a man after he rammed several patrol vehicles. The man was arrested on several preliminary charges related to the Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 shooting.

