Professor killed in shooting at University of Arizona campus in Tucson; suspect in custody

A shooting at the University of Arizona campus in Tucson on Wednesday left one person dead, according to UA campus police. A suspect was arrested after an hourslong search.

Timeline of what happened

1:59 p.m.: Campus police received a call from someone in the Harshbarger building that there was a former student in the building who was not wanted there.

2 p.m.-2:07 p.m.: Police responded immediately, but the shooting occurred before they got there. The shooter fled the building about 2:07 p.m.

2:15 p.m.: UA students received a message from the emergency UAlert system regarding a shooting that occurred at the John W. Harshbarger building at the university's main campus in Tucson.

UA police blocked off the area surrounding the Harshbarger Building and asked people to stay away from the area while they searched for the suspect.

3:04 p.m.: Another UAlert said all in-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the school day.

5:10 p.m.: A suspect was captured during a traffic stop after a search.

Hydrology professor killed; suspect in custody

At a news conference, UA campus police Chief Paula Balafas said a male professor in the department of hydrology was pronounced dead after arriving at Banner University Medical System. The name of the professor was not released.

Campus police began a search for the suspect that ended just after 5 p.m., with a traffic stop. With the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, police apprehended Murad Dervish, 46, Balafas said. Dervish is a former student of the professor who was killed, Balafas said.

Balafas said there were two witnesses to the shooting inside Harshbarger.

Classes on the UA campus will likely be held Thursday, but Balafas said it's unclear whether classes will be held in Harshbarger.

“It’s one of the things you just can’t predict,” she said.

