Stabbing at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City leaves victim fighting for life

One person was injured in a stabbing Tuesday morning at Northeast Middle School in the Kansas City Public Schools district, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. A person of interest has been detained and there is no ongoing threat.

The stabbing occurred around 9 a.m. at the school at 4904 Independence Ave. The school had an enrollment of about 675 students in grades seven and eight as of late November, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Classes begin at 8:20 a.m. and run to 3:20 p.m. at the school.

Police have shut down the streets in the area immediately surrounded the school.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.