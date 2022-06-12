Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Swissvale

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Swissvale.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS were called to the scene in the 2200 block of South Braddock Avenue at 10:44 a.m.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders found an adult man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

