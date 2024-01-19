Person injured after vehicle overturns on I-95 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fire and Rescue officials in Montgomery County said they pulled an injured person out of a vehicle in the area of I-95 following a crash Friday morning.
According to a post on the X platform, crews from Montgomery County and Prince George’s County were providing mutual aid on Maryland 200 in the area of I-95 at around 1:30 a.m.
Crews said they extracted one person from an overturned vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.
Some lanes were blocked following the incident.
