Person injured after vehicle overturns on I-95 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fire and Rescue officials in Montgomery County said they pulled an injured person out of a vehicle in the area of I-95 following a crash Friday morning.

According to a post on the X platform, crews from Montgomery County and Prince George’s County were providing mutual aid on Maryland 200 in the area of I-95 at around 1:30 a.m.

Crews said they extracted one person from an overturned vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Some lanes were blocked following the incident.

Vehicle overturned on I95 (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

