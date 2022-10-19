‘Person of interest’ arrested in Central Florida after 4 men found dismembered in Oklahoma

A person of interest in a quadruple homicide in Oklahoma will face a judge Wednesday in Central Florida.

Police said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle.

Officers said he could play a key role in learning who brutally murdered and dismembered four people.

“It’s a very violent event. I can’t say that I haven’t worked anything like it, but it’s right there at the top,” said Okmulgee Police Department Chief Joe Prentice.

The four victims in eastern Oklahoma were murdered, dismembered, and found in a river.

Police said they found evidence of a violent event near a scrapyard owned by Kennedy.

Authorities are not calling Kennedy a suspect but do believe he has important information about what happened.

Investigators said Kennedy was initially speaking with them, but then they lost contact over the weekend.

Police said they pulled him over Tuesday near the Botefuhr Avenue beach approach in Daytona Beach Shores.

Investigators in Oklahoma said there was no prior connection between Kennedy and the victims, identified as Mark and Bill Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens.

Kennedy is also wanted for his alleged connection to a separate shooting in 2012.

It was in the same county where the bodies of the four men were found.

Kennedy is scheduled to see a judge in Volusia County at 1:30 p.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

