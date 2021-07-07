Person of interest arrested in homicide investigation involving a burned body

Jul. 7—Authorities said a person of interest who they believed was involved in a homicide was taken into custody.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the suspect, who hasn't been identified as of Wednesday, July 7, was arrested Tuesday, July 6, and taken to Muskogee County.

Chennault said they are confident a burned body discovered inside a vehicle is that of a missing 18-year-old Braeden Collins.

Collins was reported missing by his mother when he failed to show up at a gas station after crashing his vehicle around South 490 Road and West 813 Road over the weekend.

Jennifer Bump told deputies that Collins attended a party Saturday night when he was reportedly assaulted and left before crashing his vehicle around 3 a.m.

On Monday, July 5, deputies spotted a "suspicious trail" leading off of Black Valley Road and discovered the charred vehicle. Chennault said they are treating the case as a homicide due to the circumstances and the fact that the vehicle was hidden, and then set on fire.

Chennault said he has spoken with Collins' family and advised a body was discovered.

"We're fairly certain [the body is that of Collins] due to the fact that it was in the same area we had been looking for him. We hope it's not but we're reasonably certain that it is," said Chennault.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office where officials are still determining an identification.