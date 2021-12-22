'Person of interest' arrested, questioned in Belvidere triple homicide

BELVIDERE — Police have announced the arrest of a person of interest in the deaths of Andrew Hintt and his sons, ages 7 and 5.

Police found Hintt, 31, and his sons shot dead Sunday night inside their home in the 600 block of Union Avenue in Belvidere.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 24-year-old Alize Smith of Huntley, who was identified early in the investigation as a person of interest. Authorities said Smith was with Hintt and his boys Sunday morning.

Andrew, Benjamin and Sebastian Hintt: Belvidere homicide victim was trying 'to start a new life, somewhere beautiful'

U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Smith Tuesday on a warrant for parole violations and notified the Belvidere Police Department. The Huntley Police Department, U.S Marshals Service and Belvidere Police Department executed a search warrant for a residence in the 11000 block of Timber Drive in Huntley, and several pieces of evidence were seized.

The Belvidere Police Department interviewed Smith, and he is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond on an unrelated warrant.

It is not known if officers are still searching for Hintt's vehicle, a silver or gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk.

Anyone with information about the crime or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family with funeral expenses and a vigil was held on Tuesaday in the 600 block of Union Avenue where family, friends, and community members gathered outside of the home of Andrew Hintt.

