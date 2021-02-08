'Person of Interest' in Attacks of 3 Elderly People in Oakland Chinatown Identified, In Police Custody
Authorities have identified a person of interest who targeted three elderly people in Oakland Chinatown on Jan. 31. The details: In a Twitter announcement on Sunday, the Oakland Police Department said the man was already in custody since Feb. 1 on an unrelated case, according to NBC Bay Area.
OPD thanks our community for providing info that led to a person of interest in this case.
Investigators determined this person has been in custody since Feb 1 on unrelated case. Investigators are working hard to forward this case to the DA's office for review and charging. https://t.co/qlcb7OvMCd — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 7, 2021
While the authorities have yet to release the man’s name, KTVU identified him as 28-year-old Yahya Muslim.
“This investigation is in its early stages," Oakland Police said. “Investigators are working hard to forward this case to the DA's office for review and charging."
Muslim was put in custody for an alleged separate elder abuse case.
What happened: Three elderly, including a 91-year-old man, were attacked outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets in Oakland’s Chinatown on Jan. 31.
⚠️ WARNING: this video is hard to watch. Another shocking attack in Oakland’s Chinatown. 8th and Harrison Streets. Outside the Asian Resource Center.
20+ robbery/assault incidents in the neighborhood according to the Chinatown Chamber president. https://t.co/9bo9PzuqiL pic.twitter.com/8h6dkNA1TG — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 4, 2021
A surveillance camera captured the moment when the unnamed 91-year-old elderly man was shoved to the ground by the assailant wearing a black hoodie. The man suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital to get treatment.
The assailant also attacked a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman along Harrison Street. The suspect pushed them to the ground, resulting in the female victim losing consciousness.
Hollywood actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu teamed up to offer a $25,000 reward last Friday to help speed up the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
A GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise money for hand-held alarm systems for vulnerable residents.
