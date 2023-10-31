Person of interest identified in antisemitic threats at Cornell

NEW YORK -- A person of interest was identified Tuesday in the antisemitism threats at Cornell University. Earlier in the day, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled new anit-hate initiatives.

They include an investigation of antisemitism policies on City University of New York campuses.

After visiting Cornell University to discuss a series of antisemitic messages on a campus message board, the governor is taking steps to protect people in at-risk communities and on college campuses throughout the state. But there is a special focus on CUNY.

"We cannot allow any New Yorker to live in fear, for the day we are willing to accept that is the day that our moral compass has broken and spun out of control," Hochul said Tuesday during a speech at Columbia University.

Hochul wasted no time deploying state resources to identify threats of violence on college campuses after meeting with Cornell students as the FBI investigated threats, including one that said, "If you see a Jewish 'person' on campus, follow them home and slit their throats."

"There is zero tolerance for hate in our state," Hochul said.

The governor announced that state police were questioning a person of interest in the Cornell case.

"When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them New York State would do everything possible to find the perpetrator who threatened a mass shooting and antisemitic violence on campus. Earlier today, law enforcement identified a person of interest as part of the investigation and this individual is currently in the custody of the New York State Police for questioning. Public safety is my top priority and I'm committed to combating hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head," Hochul said.

READ MORE: FBI investigating antisemitic threats against Jewish community at Cornell University

"We can confirm that a subject has been identified as a suspect in the antisemitic threats made against our Jewish students on Sunday and is currently in custody. We thank the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for their coordination," Cornell University Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina said.

The governor said she was especially concerned with continuing antisemitic issues on CUNY campuses. A CUNY law grad gave a fiery anti-Israel commencement speech last May and there have been recent pro-Palestinian protests.

READ MORE: Echoing concerns at Cornell, Jewish students at Columbia University say they're experiencing antisemitism

Hochul named former state Court of Appeals chief judge Jonathan Lippman to review antisemitism and anti-discrimination policies at CUNY's 25 campuses across the five boroughs.

"While his assessment will be focused on CUNY, his recommendations will be a roadmap for institutions across the state and the country," Hochul said.

The governor, who recently visited a kibbutz near the Gaza border where 70 people were murdered by Hamas, also earmarked $700,000 to expand the work of the state police Social Media Analysis Unit with a focus on school violence, gang activity and illegal firearms. She also allocated $75 million in grants for law enforcement agencies to crack down on hate crimes.

The actions came amid a disturbing increase in hate crimes. The Anti-Defamation League said that there were 312 incidents between the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and Oct. 23, up from 64 during the same period the previous year.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations reported 110 bias incidents against Muslims for the same period. There were 63 in August.

"I've spoken to the SUNY and CUNY chancellors and representatives of private universities to share our concerns about the consequences of free speech crossing the line into hate speech," Hochul said.

In a statement, Lippman said, "Antisemitism and discrimination in all its forms are unacceptable," and that he would review CUNY policies to insure that all students are free from intimidation.

