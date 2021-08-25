Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death investigation to be extradited from Indiana

Aug. 25—A 48-year-old man who was arrested in Indiana after being identified as a person of interest in the death of a woman Tuesday in Bethel Twp. will be extradited.

Noel Coles Jr. was identified as a person of interest in the death of 43-year-old Jacqueline Coles, Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said. He was booked Tuesday evening into the Hancock County, Indiana, Jail, the sheriff's office said.

Coles was stopped by a Hancock County Sheriff's deputy after the deputy noticed Coles' car from an all-points bulletin sent to law enforcement while deputies here investigated the death of Jacqueline Coles, Buchett said. Clark County deputies are traveling to Indiana today to pick up Noel Coles.

Coles was not charged in Hancock County and is held on a warrant for Clark County, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

Coles has been charged with three counts of violation of a protection order or consent agreement, according to Clark County Municipal Court records. Jacqueline Coles filed a petition for an order of protection against Noel Coles for herself and three children this month, court records state.

Jacqueline stated in her petition that Noel had threatened to kill her "multiple times."

"I fear for my life and that of my children," she wrote.

Deputies were called Tuesday morning to a home in the 100 block of Weinland Street in Park Layne to check on a woman's wellbeing after a man said he was on the phone with a co-worker around 7:30 a.m. when he heard screaming and the phone disconnected abruptly. Deputies found broken glass at the rear of the Weinland Street home around 8:10 a.m., although it was unclear if the glass was recently broken, the call disposition said.

Clark County Sheriff's deputies and Ohio BCI are investigating the death of Coles.