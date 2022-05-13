Monday news conference in South Carolina could shed light on Brittanee Drexel disappearance

Law enforcement in South Carolina have called a news conference for Monday, one that could provide new information about the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel.

The news conference comes after the arrest of a man once considered a person of interest in Drexel's 2009 disappearance.

The Georgetown South Carolina Sheriff's Office has called the news conference for 2 p.m. The Sheriff's Office is the same agency that has arrested Raymond Moody, 62, on obstruction of justice charges.

The Sheriff's Office has refused this week to release information on the arrest of Moody, a sex offender once questioned as part of the investigation into Drexel's disappearance.

Multiple media outlets have reported searches in South Carolina that appear to be connected to Moody's arrest.

Moody, a registered sex offender, has been considered a person of interest in the teen's disappearance for years, since he was stopped by police for a traffic violation in a beach town near Myrtle Beach one day after the teen disappeared.

Moody spent 21 years in prison stemming back to a 1983 abduction and rape case of a 9-year-old California girl, and was considered the suspect in a number of similar rapes, but was never charged.

Brittanee Drexel goes missing

The disappearance of Brittanee Marie Drexel in April 2009 captivated the community and nation. Brittanee's parents were going through a divorce, and the Gates Chili High School junior took advantage of the disruption at home to sneak away on spring break trip after both parents forbade her to go.

The 17-year-old never returned.

Dawn Pleckan, the mother of Brittanee Drexel, holds a pamphlet for a foundation she created to help families going through a missing person case.

Brittanee vanished while on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 2009. She traveled south with friends, without her parents' knowledge or permission. On the third day of her trip — on April 25, 2009 — she walked more than a mile from the hotel where she was staying to visit a friend at another resort. She stayed briefly before leaving to return to her own hotel room, but never made it back.

The last image of the teen is security camera footage of her walking out of the Bar Harbor Motel wearing a multicolored shirt, black shorts and flip-flops.

This image from surveillance video provided by the Myrtle Beach Police Department shows Brittanee Drexel entering the Bluewater Resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on April 25, 2009, according to police.

FBI agents in 2016 said they believe the teen was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and fatally shot. While it was not clear whether she left Myrtle Beach on her own, authorities said they believe the teen traveled to the area around McClellanville and was killed.

A signal from Brittanee's cell phone initially prompted searches in the Georgetown County area, about 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach. Dozens of searches occurred there in the first few years. The trail eventually went cold.

No one has been charged directly in connection with Brittanee's death or disappearance, but several "persons of interest" have been linked to her case.

The FBI continues to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

