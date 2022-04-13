A person of interest in the Brooklyn, New York, subway shooting has Wisconsin ties, police say

Frank James, 62, has been identified as a person of interest in the New York subway shooting.

The New York Police Department has identified Frank James, who is tied to addresses in Wisconsin, as a person of interest in the New York subway shooting that left at least 29 injured Tuesday.

James, 62, has ties to both Wisconsin and Philadelphia, authorities said.

Police say he rented a U-Haul van in Philadelphia. Keys to that van were found inside the subway train.

The shooter in the incident is accused of setting off smoke bombs and opening fire on commuters on the New York subway.

At least 10 people were shot and at least 19 others were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to shrapnel wounds.

Authorities say the gunman fired 33 times with a Glock 17 99mm semi-handgun, which was found in the subway.

This story will be updated.

