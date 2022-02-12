Person of interest charged with murder in Dayton shooting

Feb. 11—A man identified as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Dayton earlier this week has been charged with murder.

Quintin Lamar Clemons Sr., 38, of Trotwood, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and three weapons charges in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning in the first block of North Alder Street in Dayton, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the victim as 19-year-old Destiny Davis of Dayton.

A woman called 911 around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday and reported her friend had been shot in a possible drive-by shooting, according to dispatch records. Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall later said the investigation revealed the shooting was not a drive-by, but took place while people were outside.

"I don't know where she's been shot at, but she's bleeding out," the 911 caller said. "You need to come get my friend. She's bleeding out. She can't talk; she's unconscious."

When officers arrived they found a woman, later identified as Davis, with a gunshot wound, Hall said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It was learned through interviews with witnesses that a male suspect, identified as Quintin Clemons, was known to the victim and had been positively identified as the shooter," a court affidavit read.

Hall identified Clemons as a person of interest during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing outside the Public Safety Building. Clemons was arrested Thursday morning with help from the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, according to Dayton police.

He was booked at 9:18 a.m. into the Montgomery County Jail awaiting his arraignment.